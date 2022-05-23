Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Manuel Bompard accuse Emmanuel Macron de vouloir "enjamber les législatives"

L'eurodéputé, candidat aux législatives à Marseille, estime notamment que des "sujets explosifs" comme la réforme des retraites sont "camouflés" dans cette campagne.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/legislat...


Version : Mobile / Web