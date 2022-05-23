🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Marc Levy, Anthony Delon, Michel Drucker et de nombreux auteurs au Festival des Livres des artistes
Le 2 et 3 juillet prochain, Mail Branly dans le 7e arrondissement de Paris, se déroulera la 6e édition du Festival des Livres des Artistes.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/Marc-Lev...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Livres/Marc-Lev...