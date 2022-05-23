Faire Ensemble
Marchés américains : Les poussées inflationnistes font plier Wall Street

Le Dow Jones cède -2,73%, le S&P-500 -2,91% et le Nasdaq -3,52% Le rappel de la séance en Europe:A SUIVRE lundi:

