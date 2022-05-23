Faire Ensemble
Marchés américains : Wall Street baisse, l'attention tournée vers l'inflation et le pétrole

Le Dow Jones perd 0,67%, le S&P-500 0,63% et le Nasdaq 0,41%. Des tensions Opep-Russie évoquées. Un responsable de la Fed suggère un resserrement monétaire prolongé.

