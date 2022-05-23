🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Marchés américains : Wall Street clôture la séance et la semaine en forte hausse
Le Dow Jones gagne 2,68%, le S&P-500 3,06% et le Nasdaq 3,34%Révision à la baisse des anticipations de taux d'intérêtLe moral des ménages américains s'est dégradé plus qu'estimé en juin Le rappel de la séance en Europe:A SUIVRE :
Source : https://investir.lesechos.fr/actions/actualites/wa...
Source : https://investir.lesechos.fr/actions/actualites/wa...