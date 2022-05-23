Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Marchés américains : Wall Street dans le rouge, préoccupée par les taux d'intérêt

Le Dow Jones cède 0,67%, le S&P-500 perd 0,45% et le Nasdaq recule de 0,15% Le rappel de la séance en Europe:A SUIVRE JEUDI :

Source : https://investir.lesechos.fr/actions/actualites/wa...


Version : Mobile / Web