🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Marchés américains : Wall Street rebondit avec JPMorgan et le secteur de la "tech"
Le Dow Jones gagne 1,98%, le S&P-500 1,86% et le Nasdaq 1,59%. JPMorgan relève sa prévision de revenu net d'intérêts. La série en cours de replis hebdomadaires incite à la prudence.
Source : https://investir.lesechos.fr/actions/actualites/wa...
Source : https://investir.lesechos.fr/actions/actualites/wa...