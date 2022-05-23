Faire Ensemble
Marchés américains : Wall Street rebondit avec JPMorgan et le secteur de la "tech"

Le Dow Jones gagne 1,98%, le S&P-500 1,86% et le Nasdaq 1,59%. JPMorgan relève sa prévision de revenu net d'intérêts. La série en cours de replis hebdomadaires incite à la prudence.

Source : https://investir.lesechos.fr/actions/actualites/wa...


