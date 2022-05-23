Faire Ensemble
Marchés américains : Wall Street termine dans le rouge, les investisseurs craignent une récession

Le Dow Jones cède 2,42%, le S&P 500 3,25% et le Nasdaq 4,08%. Tous les principaux secteurs du S&P 500 terminent en baisse. Les valeurs de croissance chutent.

