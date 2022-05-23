🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Marchés américains : Wall Street termine en baisse avant le début de la saison des résultats
Le Dow Jones cède -0,52%, le S&P-500 -1,15% et le Nasdaq -2,26%Le marché prudent avant le début de la saison des résultats et la publication des prix à la consommationTwitter termine en baisse Le rappel de la séance en Europe:A SUIVRE MARDI:
Source : https://investir.lesechos.fr/actions/actualites/wa...
Source : https://investir.lesechos.fr/actions/actualites/wa...