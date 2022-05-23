Faire Ensemble
Marchés américains : Wall Street termine la première séance du semestre dans le vert

Le Dow Jones gagne 1,05%, le S&P-500 1,06% et le Nasdaq 0,90%La tendance s'est renversée en fin de séanceMeta et Kohl's baissent Le rappel de la séance en Europe:A SUIVRE LUNDI:

