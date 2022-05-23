Faire Ensemble
Marchés américains : Wall Street termine le premier semestre en baisse

Le Dow Jones cède -0,82%, le S&P-500 -0,88% et le Nasdaq -1,33%. Pire premier semestre du S&P 500 depuis 1970. L'inflation poussera les investisseurs à scruter les perspectives des entreprises.

