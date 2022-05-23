Faire Ensemble
Marchés américains : Wall Street trébuche, le S&P 500 confirme son entrée en "bear market"

Le Dow Jones cède -2,79%, le S&P-500 -3,88% et le Nasdaq -4,68%. Le S&P en bear market. Les rendements des Treasuries bondissent.

Source : https://investir.lesechos.fr/marches/actualites/wa...


