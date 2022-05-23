Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Marhaba 2022 : le Maroc lance sa grande opération de retour de sa diaspora pour l'été

La diaspora marocaine, qui compte près de cinq millions de personnes, constitue le plus gros contingent de touristes du royaume, la moitié des dix millions de voyageurs qui se rendent chaque année au Maroc. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/maroc/ma...


Version : Mobile / Web