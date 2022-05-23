Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Maria Sharapova est maman, elle dévoile une photo de son bébé

L'ancienne tenniswoman russe Maria Sharapova a confirmé la naissance de son premier enfant, un garçon, par une photo diffusée sur Instagram.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Maria-Sarapova-e...


Version : Mobile / Web