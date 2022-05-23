🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Mariage de Ben Affleck et Jennifer Lopez, deux robes de mariée bien différentes
Ce week-end, Jennifer Lopez et Ben Affleck se sont dit «oui» dans le Nevada, à Las Vegas. Pour l'occasion, la chanteuse a porté deux robes bien di...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Mariage-Jennifer...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Mariage-Jennifer...