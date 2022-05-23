Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Mariah Carey accusée de violation des droits d'auteur pour son entêtant «All I Want for Christmas Is You»

Mariah Carey est accusée de violation des droits d'auteur pour sa chanson "All I Want for Christmas Is You".

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Musique/Mariah-...


Version : Mobile / Web