🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Mariah Carey accusée de violation des droits d'auteur pour son entêtant «All I Want for Christmas Is You»
Mariah Carey est accusée de violation des droits d'auteur pour sa chanson "All I Want for Christmas Is You".
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Musique/Mariah-...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Musique/Mariah-...