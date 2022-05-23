Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Mariah Carey s'éclate à Capri, drôle de bain de mer en body pailleté

Pas de tongs qui tiennent pour Mariah Carey. En vacances à Capri, la star reste «chic» jusqu'au bout des ongles.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Mariah-Carey-s-e...


Version : Mobile / Web