Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Marine Le Pen juge que si elle n'est pas arrivée en tête à la présidentielle, "c'est parce qu'Éric Zemmour s'est présenté"

L'ancienne candidate à la présidentielle estime qu'Éric Zemmour est responsable d'un affaiblissement de son camp.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/marine-le-pen-juge...


Version : Mobile / Web