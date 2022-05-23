🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Marine Le Pen juge que si elle n'est pas arrivée en tête à la présidentielle, "c'est parce qu'Éric Zemmour s'est présenté"
L'ancienne candidate à la présidentielle estime qu'Éric Zemmour est responsable d'un affaiblissement de son camp.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/marine-le-pen-juge...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/marine-le-pen-juge...