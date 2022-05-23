Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Marlène Schiappa de retour au gouvernement? "Ce n'est pas sur la table à l'heure actuelle", répond l'intéressée

Marlène Schiappa, ancienne ministre déléguée à la citoyenneté, était l’invitée de BFMTV ce vendredi soir.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/la-republique-en-m...


Version : Mobile / Web