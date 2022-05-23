🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Marlène Schiappa de retour au gouvernement? "Ce n'est pas sur la table à l'heure actuelle", répond l'intéressée
Marlène Schiappa, ancienne ministre déléguée à la citoyenneté, était l’invitée de BFMTV ce vendredi soir.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/la-republique-en-m...
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/la-republique-en-m...