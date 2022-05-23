🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Maroc : nouvelle flambée de l'essence, sur fond de grogne sociale
Le Maroc fait face depuis déjà plusieurs mois à des hausses continues des prix, en particulier des hydrocarbures, conséquence notamment de la guerre en Ukraine.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/maroc/ma...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/maroc/ma...