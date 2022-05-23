Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Maroc : nouvelle flambée de l'essence, sur fond de grogne sociale

Le Maroc fait face depuis déjà plusieurs mois à des hausses continues des prix, en particulier des hydrocarbures, conséquence notamment de la guerre en Ukraine.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/maroc/ma...


Version : Mobile / Web