Maroc : plusieurs dizaines de migrants meurent en tentant de rejoindre l'Europe par l'Espagne

Un drame s'est joué, vendredi 24 juin, dans l'enclave espagnole de Melilla, au Maroc. Selon les ONG, au moins 37 migrants ont perdu la vie alors qu'ils tentaient d'entrer sur le territoire européen. Que s'est-il réellement passé ? 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/maroc/ma...


