🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Mathilda May hospitalisée loin de la France, elle donne de ses nouvelles
Partie en Indonésie, Mathilda May va malheureusement devoir être rapatriée en France dans les prochains jours.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Mathilda-May-hos...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Mathilda-May-hos...