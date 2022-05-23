🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Mathilde Panot réélue à l'unanimité la présidence du groupe LFI à l'Assemblée nationale
La députée du Val-de-Marne, âgée de 33 ans, était la seule candidate à ce poste qu'elle occupait déjà lors de la précédente législature.
Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/mathilde-panot-ree...
