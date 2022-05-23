Faire Ensemble
Mathilde Panot réélue à l'unanimité la présidence du groupe LFI à l'Assemblée nationale

La députée du Val-de-Marne, âgée de 33 ans, était la seule candidate à ce poste qu'elle occupait déjà lors de la précédente législature.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/mathilde-panot-ree...


