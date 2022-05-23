Faire Ensemble
Maud Geffray, Nyamekye Junction et Ludivine Issambourg

Cette semaine, dans la "Playlist de franceinfo" : la productrice et DJ électro Maud Geffray sort un nouvel album, Nyamekye Junction fait transpirer Accra et la flûtiste Ludivine Issambourg nous emporte loin, très loin.

