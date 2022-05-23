Faire Ensemble
Maurice : l'Inde espionne Internet et installe une base militaire à Agaléga

Ce n'est plus une rumeur, l'île Maurice a autorisé l'Inde à implanter une base militaire sur l'île d'Aléga. L'information est confirmée, par le site d'information indien, The Wire. Il est également question, dans cet article du 15 juillet 2022, d'une tempête d'espionnage sur Internet, à Maurice, avec l'aide de l'Inde.

Source : https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/reunion/maurice-l-i...


