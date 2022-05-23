Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Méditerranée : 71 migrants secourus au cours d'une traversée, dont un bébé de quatre mois

Lundi 27 juin, une embarcation de migrants a chaviré au large des côtes libyennes. Un navire de Médecins sans Frontières a repéré les réfugiés. Parmi les 71 personnes secourues se trouvait un bébé de quatre mois.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/europe/migrants/...


Version : Mobile / Web