Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Méga projet d’exploitation gazière en Australie : "Une aberration", selon l'ONG Reclaim France

Le nouveau gouvernement australien s'est engagé à soutenir un projet d'exploitation gazière qui émettra plus d'un milliard de tonnes de CO2 au cours de sa durée d'exploitation. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/me...


Version : Mobile / Web