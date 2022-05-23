🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Mehdi, qui relie Paris et Alger à pied, suscite l’admiration sur les réseaux sociaux
Il est parti le 5 mai pour un périple de 4 000 kilomètres qui finira devant la porte de son grand-père en Algérie. Une marche pour récolter des fonds pour construire un château d’eau dans un village, mais aussi pour faire le deuil de la mort de son père.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/l-etoile-...
