Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Mehdi, qui relie Paris et Alger à pied, suscite l’admiration sur les réseaux sociaux

Il est parti le 5 mai pour un périple de 4 000 kilomètres qui finira devant la porte de son grand-père en Algérie. Une marche pour récolter des fonds pour construire un château d’eau dans un village, mais aussi pour faire le deuil de la mort de son père.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/l-etoile-...


Version : Mobile / Web