🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Mélanie Thierry et Raphaël, Maëva Coucke amoureuse… Les stars se pressent à Roland-Garros
Malgré une météo aléatoire en ce début de tournoi, les célébrités ont retrouvé leurs places dans les tribunes de Roland-Garros.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Melanie-Thierry-...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Melanie-Thierry-...