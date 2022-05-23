🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Météo : comment expliquer la vague de chaleur soudaine sur la France ?
La France va affronter des températures exceptionnelles dans les jours qui viennent. C’est du jamais vu aussi tôt dans l’année. Comment s’explique ce phénomène ?
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-billet...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-billet...