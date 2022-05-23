🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Mi-catamaran, mi-sous-marin, le "platypus" mesure la pollution plastique de la Méditerranée
Tout droit sorti d'un film d'espionnage, le "platypus" est aussi à l'aise sur l'eau que sous les flots. Grâce à ses caméras, il mesure la pollution plastique de la mer Méditerranée pour mieux protéger ce milieu fragile. #IlsOntLaSolution
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/france/ilsontlasolutio...
