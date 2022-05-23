Faire Ensemble
Mi-catamaran, mi-sous-marin, le "platypus" mesure la pollution plastique de la Méditerranée

Tout droit sorti d'un film d'espionnage, le "platypus" est aussi à l'aise sur l'eau que sous les flots. Grâce à ses caméras, il mesure la pollution plastique de la mer Méditerranée pour mieux protéger ce milieu fragile. #IlsOntLaSolution

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/france/ilsontlasolutio...


