Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Moha La Squale, le rappeur incarcéré pour avoir violé son contrôle judiciaire

Arrêté mi-juin à la Gare du Nord, à sa descente du Thalys, Moha La Squale a été placé en détention provisoire.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Moha-La-Squale-l...


Version : Mobile / Web