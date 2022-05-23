🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Mondiaux d'athlétisme 2022 : après une longue bataille judiciaire liée à son hyperandrogénie, Caster Semenya retrouve le haut niveau à Eugene
Grâce aux retraits de plusieurs coureuses, la double championne olympique va prendre part aux séries du 5 000 mètres dans la nuit de mercredi à jeudi.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sports/athletisme/cham...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sports/athletisme/cham...