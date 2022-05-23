Faire Ensemble
Montée des eaux, patch anti-ondes et calendrier des vacances scolaires... Le Vrai du Faux Junior

Dans le Vrai du Faux Junior, les élèves s'interrogent sur l'impact du réchauffement climatique, sur les potentiels effets d'un patch anti-ondes vanté sur les réseaux sociaux et sur une inversion du calendrier des vacances scolaires.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/le-vrai-d...


