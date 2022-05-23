Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Motion de censure: "Une motion d'imposture et de bouffonnerie" de la part de LFI, selon Julien Odoul (RN)

Julien Odoul, député du Rassemblement National, était l'invité de BFMTV ce dimanche soir.



Source : https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/motion-de-censure-...


Version : Mobile / Web