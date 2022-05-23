Faire Ensemble
Nadine Morano: "Quand on n'a rien à se reprocher, on ne doit pas se mettre dans la situation d'être en refus d'obtempérer"

Nadine Morano, députée européenne Les Républicains, a réagi ce mardi soir dans 22h Max sur BFMTV aux propos polémiques de Jean-Luc Mélenchon, qui affirme que "la police tue".



