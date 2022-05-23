🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Namibie : Kolmanskop, une ancienne ville de diamants, abandonnée depuis 60 ans
En Namibie, Kolmanskop, ville anciennement dirigée par des colons allemands, est abandonnée depuis 1958. Aujourd'hui, les touristes se rendent dans les rues désertes pour découvrir son histoire.
