🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Namibie : au Cheetah Conservation Fund, comment les chiens sauvent les guépards
La Namibie est l’un des rares pays où vivent encore des guépards. Pour les protéger, il faut inciter les bergers à ne pas les abattre lorsqu'ils attaquent leurs troupeaux. Pour cela, un sanctuaire a trouvé une idée : élever des chiens de berger.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/culture/namibie-au-che...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/culture/namibie-au-che...