Faire Ensemble
Namibie : au Cheetah Conservation Fund, comment les chiens sauvent les guépards

La Namibie est l’un des rares pays où vivent encore des guépards. Pour les protéger, il faut inciter les bergers à ne pas les abattre lorsqu'ils attaquent leurs troupeaux. Pour cela, un sanctuaire a trouvé une idée : élever des chiens de berger.

