Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni... Les stars célèbrent la victoire de Johnny Depp

De nombreuses célébrités se sont exprimées à la suite de l'annonce du verdict du procès opposant Johnny Depp à Amber Heard.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Naomi-Campbell-C...


Version : Mobile / Web