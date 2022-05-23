🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Natalie Portman («Thor : Love and Thunder») : «À 40 ans, je n’ai jamais été aussi musclée !»
Natalie Portman fait son come-back dans la galaxie « Thor » en endossant le costume de super-héroïne. Une première !
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Natalie-...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Natalie-...