Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Natalie Portman («Thor : Love and Thunder») : «À 40 ans, je n’ai jamais été aussi musclée !»

Natalie Portman fait son come-back dans la galaxie « Thor » en endossant le costume de super-héroïne. Une première !

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/Culture/Cinema/Natalie-...


Version : Mobile / Web