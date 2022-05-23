Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Nathalie Marquay prend la défense de sa fille Lou, critiquée par Laurent Fontaine

Nathalie Marquay a fermement réagi aux critiques de Laurent Fontaine et pris la défense de sa fille, Lou Pernaut.

Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Nathalie-Marquay...


Version : Mobile / Web