🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Neymar, soirée cow-boy avec sa nouvelle compagne Bruna Biancardi
Mardi 28 juin, Neymar s'est une nouvelle fois affiché avec sa compagne, Bruna Biancardi.
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Neymar-soiree-co...
Source : https://www.parismatch.com/People/Neymar-soiree-co...