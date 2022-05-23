Faire Ensemble
Faire Ensemble
Nigeria : "Comment des terroristes peuvent-ils attaquer une infrastructure sécuritaire et s'en sortir ?" s’interroge le président Buhari après un raid près de la capitale

Des centaines de prisonniers, dont plusieurs dizaines de jihadistes, ont pu s'évader après l'assaut d'une prison dans la banlieue d'Abuja.

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/nigeria/...


Version : Mobile / Web