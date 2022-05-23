🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Nigeria : "Toutes les filles de Chibok ont des enfants", raconte une ancienne élève retrouvée huit ans après son enlèvement
Mary Dauda faisait partie des 276 filles kidnappées en avril 2014 dans un pensionnat dans le nord-est du pays.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/nigeria/...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/nigeria/...