Faire Ensemble
Nigeria : une attaque dans une église fait 21 morts

En pleine messe de Pentecôte, les fidèles d’une église d’Owo au Nigeria ont été victimes d’une attaque qui a fait 21 morts et des dizaines de blessés.

