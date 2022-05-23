Faire Ensemble
Nomophobie : comment savoir si on est vraiment addict à son portable ?

Le smartphone (aussi), c’est avec modération. En effet, la nomophobie - la peur d'être séparé.e de son téléphone portable - peut avoir des effets délétères bien connus sur la santé. Comment la détecter ? Et comment éviter cette dépendance au téléphone ?



Source : https://www.santemagazine.fr/sante/addictions/nomo...


