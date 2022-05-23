🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
Nyasse importe et vend de l'huile d'argan avec un volet éthique et social très important
"C'est mon boulot", tout l'été, retrace 40 idées de business originales, des créations d'entreprise qui répondent à l'air du temps. Jeudi 7 juillet, nous dressons le portrait de Mouna Gherras, qui vend de l'huile d'argan produite par des coopératives de femmes au Maroc et qui leur permet de bien vivre de leur travail.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/c-est-mon...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/replay-radio/c-est-mon...