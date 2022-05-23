Faire Ensemble
Nyasse importe et vend de l'huile d'argan avec un volet éthique et social très important

"C'est mon boulot", tout l'été, retrace 40 idées de business originales, des créations d'entreprise qui répondent à l'air du temps. Jeudi 7 juillet, nous dressons le portrait de Mouna Gherras, qui vend de l'huile d'argan produite par des coopératives de femmes au Maroc et qui leur permet de bien vivre de leur travail.

