Faire Ensemble
Océans : en Amérique du Sud, une autoroute sous-marine pour protéger les couloirs de circulation de poissons

Le Costa Rica, le Panama, l'Équateur et la Colombie ont trouvé un accord pour créer l'autoroute de Nemo. Ce projet doit permettre de préserver les couloirs de migration des poissons. 

Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/bi...


