Faire Ensemble
On a découvert une plante immense

La plus grande plante du monde : elle couvre la surface d’une mégalopole. Jusqu’ici on pensait qu’il s’agissait de plantes différentes, une sorte d’herbe sous-marine qui pousse au large de l’Australie. Mais non, il s’agit d’un seul et même organisme…

