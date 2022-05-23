🔵 #DigitalAfrica, a team of experts, passionate, representing the diversity and richness of relations between the African continent and France, mobilized around @stephaneloise in an active commitment to serve tech startups in Africa. #tech #Africa@amutangana @IBigourdan @AMNIF pic.twitter.com/G8BnzBqFAs— Digital Africa (@DigitalAfrica__) May 23, 2022
"On eu une visibilité absolument énorme avec le Tour de France" : les militants écologistes de Dernière rénovation poursuivent le combat
En partie lancé par des anciens membres d'Extinction rebellion, le mouvement Dernière Rénovation a gagné en notoriété par sa dizaine d'opérations de blocages notamment lors du Tour de France mardi. Franceinfo a rencontré de nouvelles& recrues.
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/on...
Source : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/environnement/on...